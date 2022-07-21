Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Australia dominates Japan, secures place in Fiba Asia Cup semis

    by spin.ph staff
    Thon Maker Australia vs Japan
    PHOTO: Fiba.basketball

    AUSTRALIA'S Boomers turned back a game but overmatched Japan side, 99-85, on Wednesday to book their place in the semifinals of the 2022 Fiba Asia Cup at the Istora Senayan in Jakarta.

    NBA veteran Thon Maker led the way with 21 points, 13 rebounds, and five assists in 27 minutes for the unbeaten Boomers, who methodically tore apart a Japan side that played without top player Yuta Watanabe owing to injury.

    Japan vs Australia Thon Maker Fiba Asia Cup

    The defending Asian champions now move on to the Final Four where they will face the winner of the remaining quarterfinal between New Zealand and Korea.

    Keisei Tominaga topscored with 33 points as he tried to fill the scoring gap left by Watanabe, who sat out the quarterfinal after suffering a foot injury in the Akatsuki Five's victory over Gilas Pilipinas.

