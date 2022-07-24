Arakji winner sends Lebanon to Fiba Asia Cup gold-medal game

WAEL Arakji nailed the game-winning floater with 11.8 seconds to spare as Lebanon pulled off a gutsy 86-85 win over Jordan to advance to the gold medal game of the 2022 Fiba Asia Cup Saturday at Istora Senayan in Jakarta.

The veteran point guard went all the way to the hoop, scoring the tough left-hander over Zaid Abbas to put the Cedars in the driver's seat.

The Falcons still had their chances, but Dar Tucker and Amin Abu Hawwas could not find the bottom of the bucket as the buzzer horned.

Arakji once again showed the way for Lebanon with his 25 points, three rebounds, three assists, and three steals as it made the Finals for the first time since 2007 in Tokushima.

Once again, the Cedars will try to hurdle another juggernaut in defending champion Australia, which earlier edged New Zealand, 85-76.

This will be the fourth attempt for Lebanon to win the crown after falling short in 2001 and 2005 against China and 2007 against Iran.

Sergio El Darwich also played a big role in booking this gold medal game ticket with his 18 points, eight boards, three assists, and two steals, Karim Ezzedine came off the bench for 14 points and six rebounds, and Ali Haidar got 10 points and eight boards

Jordan still has a chance to finish at the podium but it will have to face New Zealand in the bronze-medal game.

Abu Hawwas drained four treys for his 24 points and three boards, while Freddy Ibrahim got 17 points and five rebounds.

Tucker unfurled 15 points and nine boards, as Sami Bzai scored 12 from four treys in the loss.

