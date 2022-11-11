Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Arakji-less Lebanon deals New Zealand first loss in qualifiers

    by randolph b. leongson
    4 hours ago
    Ali Haidar Lebanon
    Ali Haidar shows the way for the Lebanese.
    PHOTO: fiba.basketball

    LEBANON continued its mastery of New Zealand with a 77-65 victory in the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers on Friday (Manila time) at Pierre Gemayel Arena in Beirut.

    Fiba World Cup qualifiers results

    Ali Haidar powered the Cedars with 21 points and five rebounds as the rest of the Fiba Asia Cup silver medalists sustained their fine form despite missing the services of point guard Wael Arakji.

    Jad Khalil added 11 points, five assists, and four boards, as Karim Zeinoun and Hayk Gyokchan scored 10 points each.

    Lebanon's win pushed it atop Group E with a 6-1 record.

    Tohi Smith-Milner paced the Tall Blacks with 17 points, seven rebounds, and two assists, while Ethan Rusbatch got 13 points in their first loss of the qualifiers to fall to 6-1.

    Saudi Arabia also halted a three-game losing skid with an 85-54 win over India at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah.

    Hazim Bader Aljohar drained four treys for his 16 points on top of seven rebounds, while Khalid Abdel Gabar also chimed in 16 points, six boards, five assists, and five steals.

      It's a confidence boosting win for the Saudi, which hiked its record to 2-5, ahead of its home game against Gilas Pilipinas on Monday.

      Seikin Mathew was the lone player to score in double figures for India with 10 as it fell to 0-7.

