Angry Gilas fans organize to bring call for changes to PBA games

GILAS Pilipinas fans who feel their call for wholesale changes to the national team on social media have fallen on deaf ears are organizing to take their clamor to Wednesday's PBA Philippine Cup playoffs at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

A move that started with a few fans and basketball groups on Facebook in the wake of Gilas' dismal finishes in the Southeast Asian Games and the Fiba Asia Cup have since spread the word on the planned protest action since last week.

LOOK:

Continue reading below ↓

According to the posts that have been spread on comments sections of media outlets, SPIN.ph included, the fans plan to show up at the Big Dome on Wednesday wearing black and chanting their clamor during the games.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Their obvious target is Chot Reyes, the under-fire Gilas coach who will be coaching TNT Tropang GIGA in its quarterfinal game against Converge starting at 3 p.m. Top seed San Miguel takes on Blackwater in the 6 p.m. match.

Sought for comment, the PBA said it won't stand in the way of any such action unless the fans become unruly or shout profanities or anything offensive.

"We respect free speech," said PBA commissioner Willie Marcial.

But even without the PBA assurance, the fans assured they do not plan to do anything unruly, based on posts going around basketball sites.

"Walang manggugulo. Chant lamang tayo," said one post on FB.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Aside from the planned protest, various groups of Gilas fans have escalated their call for changes with petitions on change.org.

One call for the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) to bring back Tab Baldwin and Nenad Vucinic to the Gilas coaching staff has garnered 2,787 signatures at posting time while a petition for Reyes' resignation has 647 signatories so far.

LOOK:

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.