Ange Kouame wants his own 'Puso' moment in Gilas debut

ANGE Kouame has heard the tales of the last time a Philippine men's team beat Korea on home soil.

That was eight years ago during the semifinals of the 2013 Fiba Asia Championship when Gilas Pilipinas pulled off an emotional 86-79 win over the Koreans and clinched a spot in the 2014 Fiba World Cup in Spain.

"I heard a lot of stories and they told me when the Philippines won here at home and it was a great thing for the people and for the organization," he said.

That team, led by the likes of Jimmy Alapag, Jayson Castro, Gabe Norwood, and Marc Pingris, reached legendary status for national team followers.

Now, Kouame and the rest of the youthful pool put together by Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) program director Tab Baldwin want to write their own 'Puso' moment in the third window of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers in Clark.

And how poetic is it that his debut will be against Korea when the games begin on Wednesday.

"It feels good. I've been waiting for so long and now it's happening. I'm really excited and I'm very thankful," said Kouame.

Gilas and the 6-foot-10 Kouame are 3-0 in Group A and needing only a win to advance to the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup proper. He assured that he'll bring his 100 percent when he flies the Philippine flag for the first time.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The fact that it comes against Korea serves as added fuel for the country's new naturalized player.

"I'm pretty excited and I'm just gonna give it my all," he said, "especially when I see the posts on social media, puso is part of the country. I really want to be a part of it."

