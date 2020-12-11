Kouame to make Gilas debut at home if naturalization done by February

IF Ange Kouame's naturalization process makes it to the February window, the Ateneo center will have the rare chance of making his Gilas Pilipinas debut at home with the third window of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers to be held in Clark.

It's a promising development for the Ivorian big man, whose naturalization process has already passed through its first reading in the House of Representatives.

House Bill No. 5951, authored by Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) vice chairman and Antipolo first district Rep. Robbie Puno, has been approved by the House Justice Committee last Dec. 2, and is hoping to be passed by the lower house in its next readings.

Consequently, SBP chairman Sen. Sonny Angara is also seeking to have the same progress with Senate Bill No. 1982 in the upper house.

Both officials are hoping that these bills, once approved, will be signed into law by President Rodrigo Duterte in time for the next series of games.

In a previous interview, Kouame expressed his desire to play for the national team as soon as possible.

"I can't wait (to play for Gilas)," he told 2OT. "That's the best, because who would have expected me to become a naturalized player."

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

The Ivorian center continued, "I'm so thankful. I'm not Filipino by blood, but I commit myself 100-percent to it. It's something that's really coming from my chest. I really wanna do it and I really wanna be part of it."

Kouame has already been included in the 16-team pool for the second window, practicing with the rest of the cadets in its short training camp at Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba.

That cadets team swept its two-game series against Thailand in Manama to move to 3-0 in Group A of the qualifiers.

The Philippines will have the home-court edge for the final series of qualifiers, which will see the national team face off against Korea and Indonesia.

Aside from hosting Group A, Clark will also stage the games for Group C, composed of Australia, New Zealand, Guam, and Hong Kong.

Not all naturalized players have been able to make their debuts at home.

Marcus Douthit did play his first game for the Philippines at home when Smart Gilas won the 2010 MVP Invitational Champions' Cup, but had to wait for a little over a year before he got to suit up in a Fiba-sanctioned tournament when the Philippines finished fourth in the 2011 Fiba Asia Championship in Wuhan.

Meanwhile, Andray Blatche was granted his Filipino citizenship in time for the 2014 Fiba World Cup in Spain. He played his first game for Gilas in the Antibes International Basketball Tournament in France.

