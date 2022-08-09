Clarkson's in for Gilas, but that doesn't mean Kouame's out

WITH Jordan Clarkson now deemed as the top priority for the naturalized player position for Gilas Pilipinas, what happens with Ange Kouame now?

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) spokesperson and executive director Sonny Barrios admitted on Tuesday's Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum that Kouame's status for the 2023 Fiba World Cup is up in the air if the Utah Jazz guard indeed suits up for the Philippines in August next year.

"If we decide on Jordan, then the answer is yes. And Ange is aware of that," he said.

That doesn't mean that Kouame will no longer be utilized by the national team program with the UAAP Season 84 MVP still very much in the plans of the federation.

"It doesn't mean Ange's naturalization will go to waste. Because remember, Clarkson will not be around for window five and will not be around for window six, will not be around for the Southeast Asian Games. So marami pa tayong pwedeng pag-gagamitan kay Ange," said Barrios.

For the fourth window this August, though, Clarkson will be deployed for his first tour of duty as the naturalized player as Gilas plays Lebanon and Saudi Arabia later this month in the next phase of the Asian qualifiers.

