Ange Kouame shows off vastly improved dribbling, shooting skills

ARE you ready for point-center Ange Kouame?

The prospective naturalized player showed off improvements in his game in a short clip posted on his Instagram account late Thursday night.

In a short one-minute clip, Kouame showcased his improved ballhandling as he dribbled through pylons, as well as his extended range, hoisting up three-pointers at the Blue Eagle Gym inside Ateneo.

Continue reading below ↓

Kouame, an Ivorian national who was the UAAP Season 80 Rookie of the Year, is close to acquiring his Filipino citizenship.

His naturalization bill has been unanimously approved in both the House of Representatives and the Senate and is only awaiting the signature of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Kouame is expected to play for Gilas Pilipinas in its three upcoming tournaments later this year, namely the third window of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers in Clark come June, the Fiba Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Belgrade come July, and the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup in Indonesia in August.

He was part of the pool which trained at Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba back in January and again in March before the imposition of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in the NCR-plus bubble forced the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) to cease trainings for national teams.