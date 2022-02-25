Ange Kouame turns focus to India, NZ after Korea pullout

AS pumped as Ange Kouame is to face Korea in front of the home crowd in the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers, Gilas Pilipinas' 6-foot-11 center understands that there are just things that are beyond their control.

The naturalized Filipino from Ivory Coast expected a tough fight from the Koreans eight months removed from Gilas Pilipinas' clean sweep of their pair of games in the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers in Clark last June.

"I was really excited about these upcoming games. I know they're gonna come for us cause we won in the last window. So I was really looking forward for that, but it didnt happen," he said.

Redemption was one of the battlecries for Korea in the leadup to the Manila bubble, but the outbreak of COVID-19 infections to the players who were part of the pool forced the Korea Basketball Association (KBA) to pull out of the event.

It's an unfortunate development, to say the least, but those who remain have no other recourse but to push through.

The same goes for Kouame and Gilas as the Filipinos will now have only two games in this window starting against India on Friday.

Ange Kouame is determined to help Gilas go 2-0 in this meet. PHOTO: fiba.basketball

Gilas left with two games

"Still the same mindset," he said. "Obviously we prepared for four games, so if it's just two games, we have to accept that."

Although it's a drastically different national team this time with coach Chot Reyes back at the helm, Kouame is positive that the mix of the young guns with the veterans from the PBA can still provide an effective formula for these games.

And he's not shy in making his prediction that this Gilas squad is capable of going 2-0 in its assignments.

"I think that with this team, I think we'll be able to win," he said.

