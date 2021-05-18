Ange Kouame filled with gratitude as naturalization gets approved

FINALLY, a kababayan.

Ange Kouame got emotional as he finally gained his Filipino citizenship on Tuesday.

"I seriously don’t know how to express my emotions right now but I’m proud to be a kababayan," he said.

President Rodrigo Duterte has formally signed House Bill No. 5951, enacting the naturalization bill for Kouame into a law.

This paves the way for the 6-foot-10 center from Ivory Coast to play for Gilas Pilipinas, with his biggest goal being in the 2023 Fiba World Cup.

Kouame, who has been training with the national team since November, expressed his gratitude to all who made it possible.

Kouame can suit up immediately for Gilas in June in the third window of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers in Clark.

"Thanks to all the people that were part of this process helping in the up and down. Thank you Lord for the opportunity given and let’s keep moving , business ain’t done. Puso!," the Ateneo center said.

