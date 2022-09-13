Angara vows to back naturalization bids of Brownlee, Oliver

TO sustain the development of Gilas Pilipinas and to improve its standing in world basketball, Sen. Sonny Angara said he is willing to spearhead the filing of bills for the naturalization of PBA imports Justin Brownlee and Cameron Oliver.

Angara, chairman of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP), had backed the naturalization of previous Gilas reinforcements Andray Blatche and Ange Kouame.

“We have a very unique opportunity to shine before a worldwide audience when we host the Fiba World Cup in August next year. As hosts we have already qualified for the prestigious tournament and we have a solid foundation for our Gilas Pilipinas squad,” Angara said.

Before the fourth window of the Fiba Basketball World Cup Asian Qualifiers, the SBP announced it has accepted that Fil-Am Jordan Clarkson will not be able to see action as a local in tournaments sanctioned by the world basketball governing body.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The Utah Jazz thus occupied the one spot on the roster for a naturalized player in the games in August against Lebanon and Saudi Arabia.

The 30-year-old former top sixth man in the NBA won’t be available until the world championship and SBP looks to bring in new reinforcement for other tournaments.

Watch Now

“Having naturalized players with the caliber of Brownlee, who has won multiple championships in the PBA and ranks among the highest scoring imports in the league’s history, and Oliver, a prolific scorer who has played in various leagues, including the NBA, will provide a major boost to Gilas Pilipinas as it faces off with the best in the world,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Officials want new reinforcement for Gilas while Jordan Clarkson is seeinc action for the Utah Jazz.

In the 17th Congress, bills seeking the naturalization of Brownlee were filed in both the House of Representatives and the Senate but were not able to progress apparently because he was not able to return to the Philippines at the height of the pandemic.

In the Senate, it was Senators Joel Villanueva and Joseph Victor Ejercito who filed the bills for Brownlee’s naturalization.

During a hearing held by the Senate’s Committee on Sports last Monday, Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes mentioned both Brownlee and Oliver as their candidates for naturalization.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Reyes told the committee that Oliver is in the process of submitting his own documents for naturalization.

Brownlee and Oliver could very well fill in the void during Clarkson’s absence and as far as Reyes is concerned, either could increase the Philippines’ chances of winning the SEA Games gold.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

“I am one with my colleagues—Majority Leader Joel Villanueva, Committee on Sports chairman Sen. Bong Go, and Committee on Justice chairman Sen. Francis Tolentino in supporting any and all efforts to help our Gilas Pilipinas team in regaining the Philippines’ place among the world’s best in our beloved sport of basketball,” Angara said.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.