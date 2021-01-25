Allyn Bulanadi, Mike Nieto sign Gilas extensions

ALLYN Bulanadi and Mike Nieto have renewed their commitment to the Gilas Pilipinas program after signing contract extensions on Sunday.

The two shared the news on their social media accounts as they inked new deals with the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP).

Both Bulanadi and Nieto were part of the special Gilas round in the 2019 PBA Rookie Draft, where PBA clubs drafted their rights and loaned them to be part of the national team pool.

Alaska picked Bulanadi fourth in the said proceedings, while Nieto was taken fifth by Rain or Shine.

Bulanadi has yet to make his national team debut after dislocating his right shoulder at the start of the preparation for the second window of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers in Manama, Bahrain.

The 6-foot-2 shooter from San Sebastian has undergone a successful operation last Thursday.

Nieto, meanwhile, tallied eight points, two assists, and one rebound in 14 minutes of play when Gilas decimated Thailand, 93-61, last November.

The 6-foot-2 Ateneo forward is counted on by SBP program director Tab Baldwin to provide stability and leadership as one of the most vocal cadets in the pool.

Nieto and the other members of the cadets pool are currently training at Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna for the third window of qualifiers, set this February in Clark.

