Allyn Bulanadi crosses fingers as shoulder injury puts Gilas spot in doubt

ALLYN Bulanadi is keeping his fingers crossed that he'll be cleared to play for Gilas Pilipinas in the upcoming November window of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers in Bahrain.

"Sana makalaro ako. Hangga't humihinga, lalaro ako," the San Sebastian sniper told Spin.ph in a short chat on Thursday.

Bulanadi hurt his right shoulder during Gilas' first practice sessions at Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba last weekend.

The 6-foot-2 Davaoeño gunner has since been trying his best to recover as he remains with the national team trainings, hoping that his injury won't be that serious and rule him out for the next series of games.

He will still be part of the national team flying to Bahrain on Sunday.

Bulanadi, who was part of the special Gilas draftees last year, is one of Gilas' best gunners as the 23-year-old averaged 20 points on a 35-percent shooting from threes in his final year with the Golden Stags, alongside 5.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.3 steals.

Aside from Bulanadi, the rest of the team have been generally healthy and have tested negative in their first three rounds of swab tests.

"We're all good except for Allyn who got injured," said Gilas head coach Jong Uichico.

"Generally, we have our aches and pains. It's normal after a long layoff, but we have to fight through it. We don't have time to complain our little hurts here and there and it's just normal. But generally, so far players have been taking care of themselves, resting when they need to rest so they'll be ready for our two-a-day practices."

