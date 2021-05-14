Allyn Bulanadi aching to reunite with Gilas once cleared by docs

ALLYN Bulanadi is just driven to rejoin the Gilas Pilipinas pool as he continues his recovery from his dislocated shoulder.

"Excited lang ako na makabalik talaga sa paglalaro," he told Spin.ph.

The 6-foot-2 sweet shooter out of San Sebastian has been on the sidelines since October when he injured his left shoulder during the national team trainings inside Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba.

He has since undergone surgery back in January and was given a recovery time of four-to-six months.

The injury has cost Bulanadi a chance to represent the country in the second window of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers in Manama last November, and the upcoming third window in Clark this June.

He was also forced to miss being a part of Basilan Steel-Jumbo Plastic in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) bubble in Subic last March.

Nevertheless, the national team remains at the forefront of Bulanadi's priorities.

If things go as planned, the 24-year-old Bulanadi can be cleared as early as June and can reunite with his national team peers in their preparations for the Fiba Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Belgrade in July and the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup in Indonesia in August.

For now, though, all his focus is on strengthening himself in his therapy sessions in Davao.

"Ine-enjoy ko lang yung therapy every day. Kung kakayanin na lumaro, bakit hindi di ba? Pero depende pa rin kung papayagan na ng mga doctor," he said with a chuckle.

Of all the Gilas selections from the 2019 PBA Rookie Draft, only Bulanadi, who was picked fourth by Alaska, has yet to play in an official Fiba-sanctioned game.

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) program director Tab Baldwin also acknowledged how valuable Bulanadi is to the national team pool, which would give Gilas another lethal outside shooter and a lengthy defender.

"It has been a tough run for Allyn," he said on his recent guesting at Spin Zoom In on Thursday. "We miss him and we're looking forward to getting him back with us."

