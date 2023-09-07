All seven automatic berths from Fiba World Cup into Paris Olympics have been handed out

ANOTHER order of business from the Fiba Basketball World Cup is complete.

All seven automatic berths into next year's Paris Olympics have been handed out.

Germany and Serbia owe Canada a bit of a thank-you.

Those European nations will finish as the top two teams from that continent in the World Cup, and that means they're headed to the Olympics. Those spots were secured when Canada beat Slovenia in the last of four quarterfinal games on Wednesday night.

The two best European teams in the tournament receive automatic berths; they went to Germany and Serbia after those nations made the semifinals. The two best teams from the Americas Region also get tickets to Paris; those spots went to the US and Canada, both also semifinalists.

The other automatic berths went to Australia (Oceania), Japan (Asia) and South Sudan (Africa). The last four spots will be earned in tournaments — four separate events, six teams in each tournament, winner take all — in July 2024, ending about three weeks before the Olympics begin.

SCHEDULE

Thursday

Consolation playoffs: Italy vs. Latvia, 4:45 a.m. EDT; Lithuania vs. Slovenia, 8:30 a.m. EDT.

Friday

Semifinals: Serbia vs. Canada, 4:45 a.m. EDT; USA vs. Germany, 8:40 a.m. EDT.

ODDS

The US remains in the favorite role, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Americans' odds after beating Italy in the quarterfinals were listed at minus-180 (meaning a $180 wager on the Americans would return $280 total, if they won the gold medal). Canada remained the second choice in the betting at plus-360 (a $100 wager would return $360), followed by Germany (plus-850) and Serbia (plus-1,100).

The US was quickly installed as a 10.5-point favorite over Germany for Friday's semifinal. Canada opened as a 4.5-point favorite over Serbia.

UP NEXT

Quarterfinal-round losers will play Thursday. Semifinals are Friday. Games to decide fifth and seventh place are Saturday, and the gold- and bronze-medal games are Sunday.

STAT OF THE DAY

Germany's Dennis Schroder missed 22 shots in 30 minutes of playing time in his team's win over Latvia in Wednesday's quarterfinals. He had missed 22 shots in his last 100 minutes of playing time over Germany's last four games entering the day.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"It's kind of weird, of course." — Latvia coach Luka Banchi, an Italian, who will coach against Italy in the World Cup consolation playoffs on Thursday.

