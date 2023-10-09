Alfrancis Chua says charting Gilas future rests in hands of SBP

SAN Miguel Corp. sports director Alfrancis Chua said the decision on what lies ahead for Gilas Pilipinas following the gold-medal run in the 19th Asian Games will depend on the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas.

Alfrancis Chua on Gilas future

Chua said he doesn’t want to intervene with the plans of SBP after Gilas won the gold medal in the Asian Games for the first time in 61 years.

“Hindi namin hawak ‘yun. SBP ‘yun, hindi kami,” Chua, who was team manager of the gold-winning Asiad team, said during a press conference on Monday at the PBA office.

Chua was appointed as Gilas Pilipinas team manager following the takeover of Tim Cone as head coach for the Asian Games.

Under Chua and Cone’s helm, Gilas Pilipinas made the improbable by capturing the gold medal to break the Philippines’ 61-year title drought in the multisport conclave.

Chua admitted that the Gilas team manager position is also a difficult job, and doing the role again is the last thing in his mind.

“Siguro kapag ikaw ‘yung manager dito, bago umalis ng China hanggang dumating ng China, pagdating mo, ayaw ka na sa hirap,” said Chua.

“Sa ngayon, hindi ko na muna iniisip ‘yun. Ang SBP naman, marami silang tao. Eto nga, aksidente lang nangyari kasi our chairman, kinausap ako at ni tukayong Al Panlilio na hawakan niyo, hawakan natin. Kaya Voltes V ang tawag sa amin.”

“We did something in the Asian Games. Biglaan ‘to eh. Ang nag-appoint sa akin si chairman (Vargas) eh, nananahimik ako. We don’t control that. We are just proud that all players except for Kouame ay galing sa PBA. ‘Yan ang PBA, handang tumulong,” said Chua.

