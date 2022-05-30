Chua on SMC support to Gilas: 'Kahit coach namin, hiramin nila, puwede'

THE PBA reemphasized its commitment to Gilas Pilipinas amidst the recent debacle during the 31st Southeast Asian Games and the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup fast approaching.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial reiterated the league’s support to the Gilas Pilipinas program, where it will lend players for international competitions leading to the Fiba Basketball World Cup.

“Nandoon pa rin ang commitment ng PBA to help Gilas,” said Marcial during the pre-season press conference on Monday at the Conrad Hotel. “Katulad ng sinasabi namin, in behalf of the board and the team owners, kung ano ang kailangan ng Gilas, ibibigay pa rin ng PBA.”

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The Gilas program, however, hit a stumbling block last week after the national team lost to Indonesia for the gold in the 2021 Southeast Asian Games, ending the country’s 33-year title reign in basketball.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas has been relatively quiet after the stinging loss, with president Al Panlilio said it is taking full responsibility for the defeat in the biennial meet.

Incidentally, Panlilio, who is also the governor of Meralco in the PBA, did not make it to the pre-season press conference.

PBA chairman Ricky Vargas also echoed the league’s stand in its support for Gilas Pilipinas following the disappointing performance in the biennial meet.

“It’s not a role to look at the program of the SBP. But we are a member of the community. He is offering whether we can help in any way especially next season which is the World Cup,” said Vargas.

Alfrancis Chua on SMC support

For his part, San Miguel Corporation sports director Alfrancis Chua said that the company as well as the other teams are open to lend not just players but even coaches for the national squad.

Continue reading below ↓

Chua also denied the notion that a few teams are hesitant to allow players to Gilas Pilipinas even during prior international competitions.

“Since a couple of years ago, five years na si Chairman (Vargas), inagree namin ‘yan lahat. Ball boy, puwede nilang kunin, walang problema. Sila ang mamimili,” said Chua.

“All the teams, from Team 1 to Team 12, kung sino ang gusto nila doon, walang hahadlang. Kahit coach namin, hiramin nila, puwede. Basta ang schedule, sasabihin nila kay Commissioner. ‘Yun lang, tapos okay na.”

“Sinasabi na hindi nagpahiram, walang katotohanan ‘yun. Matagal na naming pinag-agreehan ‘yun,” said Chua.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Marcial said the PBA is also considering giving Gilas Pilipinas ample time to prepare for the Fiba Basketball World Cup.

"Pag-uusapan pa rin namin ng board pero kailangan bigyan talaga ng magandang preparasyon for 2023. Pag-uusapan ng board 'yan pero nandoon na ang direksyon ng board. Mga two to three months ang preparasyon so tingnan natin," said Marcial.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.