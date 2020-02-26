Alex Compton now full-time Gilas Pilipinas assistant coach

FORMER Alaska coach Alex Compton has accepted the job as full-time assistant coach of Gilas Pilipinas.

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) president Al Panlilio disclosed the appointment even as they continue the search for a fulltime head coach for Gilas Pilipinas.

“Alex Compton has agreed to be a fulltime assistant coach for the meantime. We have very young players that we wanted to develop. We want somebody to just hone them and be with them with this journey,” said Panlilio.

Compton was earlier tapped to join the coaching staff with Mark Dickel, who is handling the Gilas Pilipinas program on an interim basis particularly in the first window of the Fiba Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers.

With their first game against Indonesia in the books, Panlilio said SBP hopes ther will be enough time to find a full-time coach that will lead Gilas Pilipinas to the next competitions including the ongoing Fiba Asia qualifiers.

“Our track is to find a full-time coach for the national team. That’s the next step. Since February was very close to the World Cup and the SEA Games, we didn’t have enough time to really search for a new coach,” said Panlilio.

Panlilio said several coaches have applied for the job.

“There are a lot of people raising their hands, sending the CVs. I don’t have the whole list but one thing to at least take the crack of taking the job as national coach for Gilas and the Philippine team.

"I will work with chairman Vargas and I told him, we have to do an official search. Hopefully, before November, that’s my desire, to be able to identify a coach that can be fulltime for the national team,” said Panlilio.