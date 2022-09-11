Would Aldin Ayo take Gilas coaching job if offered to him?

GILAS Pilipinas’ recent showings have left much to be desired, prompting fans to call for drastic changes to the team, particularly the coaching staff led by Chot Reyes.

Some names have popped among possible replacements that fans want to see for the country to put its best foot forward as the co-host of the Fiba World Cup next year.

One fan on SPIN Zoom In broached the idea of a top amateur coach, who now gets to test his acumen in the pros as the one calling the shots for Converge.

Would Aldin Ayo consider the position if offered to him?

Aldin Ayo as Gilas coach?

“I think there are better coaches who can handle that, coaches who are more experienced, coaches who are, I think, madami ng experiences sa international stage,” the 44-year-old mentor insisted.

“But if given the opportunity, I will always help in my own little way,” he was quick to add. “Kung ano ang pwede kong maitulong, especially on defense, kung mabigyan ng opportunity.”

However, Ayo, known for his lockdown-defense that has led to two collegiate titles, one with Letran and the other with La Salle, is standing behind the present Gilas coaching staff that also has Tim Cone, Jong Uichico, and Josh Reyes.

“Yung support nadun palagi, because ganun naman palagi yung iniisip mo na whoever competes or goes to international competition, sa uniform nila nandun yung flag natin,” Ayo said.

“And pinakamaganda nating gawin is just to support them and pray that they will be successful. Ganun dapat palagi yung tamang approach dun,” he added.

Ayo believes everything will eventually fall into place for the embattled national team.

“Siguro natural lang yan,” Ayo said of the controversies hounding Gilas. “Pero I think yung sa dulo they’ll get better and I think they’re going to perform.

"High hopes ako sa ginagawa nila ngayon, although syempre may mga naririnig o ano, but I think they’re being patient and they’re on the right path. I think confident ako na magpe-perform yung team natin.”

