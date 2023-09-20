Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Wed, Sep 20
    FIBA

    Alas dazzles again as Batang Gilas routs Malaysia in Fiba Asia U16

    Batang Gilas to face Korea for a spot in quarterfinals
    by John Mark Garcia
    3 hours ago
    kieffer alas
    Kieffer Alas shines in another solid scoring night to steer Gilas U16 past Malaysia.
    PHOTO: FIBA

    KIEFFER Alas continued his solid play as Batang Gilas scored win No. 2 in the 2023 Fiba Asia U16 Cup, beating Malaysia, 75-52, on Tuesday in Doha, Qatar.

    Gilas U16 edges Malaysia, takes second seed in Group D

    The 16-year-old Alas fired his second straight double-double of the tournament with 15 points and 13 boards.

    gilas u16

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    After a crushing 67-84 loss to China on opening day and a vengeful 66-42 win over Kazahkstan, Alas & Co. capped the prelims on a high note before vying for a spot in the quarterfinals.

    The Malaysians kept it close with the Gilas young guns in scoring from the second quarter onwards, but the Filipinos gained the edge it needed in the first frame after a lopsided 29-8 start.

    All but one cager scored for Malaysia in the defeat yet no one breached double figures.

    Kurt Velasquez had 13 points and seven rebounds, Elijah Williams had nine and nine, while Bonn Daja had seven markers and 10 boards for the Philippines.

    Gilas U16 will take on its Korean counterparts in a knockout match on Thursday for the right to face Japan in the quarterfinals on Friday.

    The scores:

    Philippines (75) - Alas 15, Velasquez 13, Williams 9, Daja 7, Morales 7, Chua 6, Gomez de Liano 6, Alegre 4, Banal 3, Ludovice 3, Diao 2, Amos DNP.

    CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
    Watch Now

    Malaysia (52) - Chua 7, Hoo 7, Tze Hen 7, Chia 6, Juan 6, Goh 5, Khoo 4, Lai 3, Lee 3, Kang Jun 2, Ja. Tan 2, Je. Tan 0.

    Quarterscores: 29-8; 45-23; 60-36; 75-52.

    Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Watch Now
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    Kieffer Alas shines in another solid scoring night to steer Gilas U16 past Malaysia.
    PHOTO: FIBA

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again