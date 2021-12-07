Al Panlilio reelected to a second term as president of SBP

AL S. Panlilio was re-elected as president of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP), paving the way for him to be at the helm of the country's hosting of the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup.

Panlilio will be serving his second term as head of the country's basketball federation. He first assumed the position in 2016.

Also re-elected to their respective positions were Sen. Sonny Angara as chairman and Rep. Robbie Puno (Antipolo) as vice chairman.

Sen. Sonny Angara remains as chairman of the SBP.

