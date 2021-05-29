AJ Edu back with Toledo Rockets after injury, looks forward to joining Gilas pool

AJ Edu reaffirmed his commitment to the Gilas Pilipinas program as he makes his recovery from injuries.

"I definitely do want to play for Gilas in the near future," the 21-year-old Fil-Brit center told Radyo5's Power and Play with Noli Eala on Saturday.

Edu is making his comeback for the Toledo Rockets after dealing with an ACL injury suffered in the 2019 Fiba Under-19 World Cup as well as a meniscus tear last season.

The 6-foot-10 banger is happy to have the full support of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) which has remained in touch with him through the course of his recovery.

"They've been keeping in contact me, just checking in making sure I'm doing ok," he shared. "They've also done a good job just making sure I'm handling the situation mentally."

Unfortunately, Gilas will have to wait for Edu as he rules out the possibility of joining the youthful pool for the coming tournaments, noting, "This coming summer may be a little soon as I've just basically recovered from my injury but definitely in the future. The plan is to be a part of Gilas."

Gilas is preparing for the third window of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers in Clark in June, the Fiba Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Belgrade in July, and the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup in Indonesia in August.

Nevertheless, Edu is happy to see how the Gilas program is going, with the SBP tapping promising studs from the collegiate and high school levels and building the foundation for the national team moving forward.

He understands that everything is done in building towards the 2023 Fiba World Cup here, one he's looking forward to be a part of once that time comes.

"I think it's being handled very well. I think coach Tab [Baldwin] is doing a great job and the whole management are doing a great job," he said. "They're we're thinking about 2023 and thinking about the future. So I understand that you have to build that core of players and I feel like it's definitely heading in the right direction. These core players will build that chemistry, and these tournaments will help develop that experience of Fiba tournaments as well."

"So I'm hoping I can be a part of that very soon and we'll see what the future holds."