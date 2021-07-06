Top agent confirms Ricci Rivero offers from Japan, other Asian leagues

TOP agent Charlie Dy confirmed on Tuesday that Ricci Rivero has received offers not just from Japan B.League teams but also from other leagues in Asia, although he was quick to add that the popular college star has yet to accept any of the offers.

Rivero, who won a UAAP championship with La Salle before moving to University of the Philippines, got an offer to play for a second-division team in the B.League. But the two sides never came to terms on a contract, Dy said.

"I had to look out for the welfare of Ricci," said Dy, who is also the team owner of Alab Pilipinas in the Asean Basketball League (ABL). At that time, they felt the Japan offer would not be to the best interest of Rivero, he added.

Dy, however, denied that there is currently an offer on the table from the Shiga Lakestars, the same Japan first-division side whose bid to bring over Kiefer Ravena was rejected by the PBA on behalf of the NLEX Road Warriors.

The veteran agent said it's not just Japan teams which have taken an interest in Rivero, who has impressed in his international appearances with La Salle and the Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 teams.

Rivero, who still has a year left in his UAAP eligibility, has also received offers from teams in other Asian leagues including Chinese-Taipei, Dy added.

Dy, however, pointed out that Rivero's situation in different from Thirdy Ravena, Juan and Javi Gomez de Liano and other Filipino players being eyed by Japanese teams under the Asian import quota.

Aside from his UAAP commitment with the Maroons, Rivero also has movie and showbusiness commitments as well as endorsement deals that will be compromised if he decides to take his act to the Japan league.

To convince Rivero to uproot and play elsewhere, Dy said it has to be the perfect situation for the flamboyant guard.

"Like I always tell the players that I represent, the contract has to be worth it before you agree, especially those Fil-Ams who have to leave their families," said Dy, who had coaching stints at UST and Adamson before becoming a full-time agent.

"It's the same case with Ricci. The contract has to be worth it," he added.

Having said that, Dy assured Ricci isn't closing the door on overseas leagues, saying they will seriously consider any offer that comes their way.

