Afril Bernardino rues error-filled game as Pinays' skid continues

AFRIL Bernardino rued the mistakes in Gilas Pilipinas Women's 93-52 loss to Chinese Taipei on Thursday in the 2021 Fiba Women's Asia Cup.

"I think we gave them a good fight but maybe we made a lot of mistakes inside the court and I know to myself we could have given more in that game," she said.

Turnovers doomed the Filipinas as they wasted 26 possessions which led to 31 points for the Taiwanese.

It also didn't help that Chinese Taipei was just blazing, going 15-of-41 from rainbow country, while the Philippines went a dismal 2 for 14.

Bernardino had 24 points and 14 rebounds in the Philippines' third loss in as many games.

"Maybe it was a lack of time. We did our best to fight," she said, noting the team practice had only one month together before he tournament.

The Filipinas have lost by an average margin of 65.3 points in all three losses in Group B to world no. 3 Australia, world No. 7 China, and No. 34 Chinese Taipei.

Bernardino vowed to give all she could to keep Gilas Women in the Division A of the continent.

"I am proud to represent our country especially we know in ourselves that we're fighting together as one. And we do what coach Pat says and do give a good fight against the opponents," she said.

The Philippines face off against India in a battle for seventh place on Friday midnight, with only the winner staying in Division A.

