Afril Bernardino to lead Gilas Women in Fiba 3x3 Asia Cup

AFRIL Bernardino will have a new supporting cast as she leads Gilas Pilipinas Women 3x3 in the 2022 Fiba 3x3 Asia Cup in Singapore.

The veteran campainer will team up with Camille Clarin, Khate Castillo, and Katrina Guytingco for the continental halfcourt tilt set on July 6 to 10.

Bernardino is motivated to lead the Philippines back to glory after failing to defend their gold medal in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi.

With her is a fresh cast who were her sisters-in-arms for Gilas Women in the five-a-side game.

Khate Castillo suits up for Gilas Women in 3x3 for the first time. PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

Clarin is coming off a championship in the UAAP Season 84 women's 3x3 tournament where she led National University to another undefeated run in Calatagan.

Castillo and Guytingco, meanwhile, will be making their international 3x3 debuts.

Clare Castro and Mikka Cacho are listed as reserves.

The Philippines is in the Pool B against Thailand and Jordan, with only the top team advancing to the main draw.

