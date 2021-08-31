A look at potential Gilas foes in Fiba World Cup qualifiers

THE only nation Gilas won't have to cross paths with in the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers is fellow World Cup host Japan, which is placed in the same Pot 5 for the draw.

Despite already qualifying for the 2023 Fiba World Cup as hosts, the Philippines sure is looking forward in utilizing these games as a preparation.

Ahead of the draw, here’s a look at the possible opponents for the Philippine national men’s basketball team starting in November.

POT 1

Australia

PHOTO: fiba.basketball



Although Australia will always be a tough draw against the Philippines, there's no better team for the young Gilas squad to gauge how far it has come against the Boomers.

Australia is coming off a bronze medal finish in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and establishing itself as the top dog in Asia-Pacific.

Expected to banner Australia, at least in this first round, are Olympians Matthew Dellavedova, who recently signed with Melbourne United, as well as top stars from the National Basketball League (NBL) like Chris Goulding, Nathan Sobey, and Duop Reath.

New Zealand

Tab Baldwin

PHOTO: spin.ph / fiba



SINCE Oceania was merged into Fiba Asia in 2015, Gilas has never met the Tall Blacks in a Fiba Asia setting as most of the duels between the two nations were limited to tuneup games.

The last time the two countries met was in the 2016 Fiba Olympic Qualifying Tournament, where Gilas suffered a narrow 89-80 defeat at home.

Some of the players leading the charge for the Tall Blacks are young guns Shea Ili and Finn Delany, as well as Dion Prewster, Reuben Te Rangi, Hyrum Harris, and Jordan Ngatai.

Also a subplot to this potential duel is coach Tab Baldwin himself being a former New Zealand head coach.

POT 3

China

PHOTO: fiba.basketball



The last time the Philippines and China met in tournament was in the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, where the Chinese took the close 82-80 win.

China has slowly rebuilt itself to being one of the top teams in Asia and it hasn't been shy in welcoming new blood to its core.

The team coached by Du Feng has been boosted by top talent in the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA).

Veterans Zhou Peng and Ren Junfei are still bannering the squad, but showing up for China in the Victoria OQT were CBA Finals MVP Hu Mingxuan, Zhao Jiwei, Zhang Zhenlin, and 7-foot-5 giant Liu Chuanxing.

Gilas has had its first taste in matching up against that Chinese core, with the two crews playing to a 79-all standoff in their only tuneup game before their respective OQT forays.

Korea

PHOTO: fiba.basketball



How sweet would it be for Gilas to add another chapter to its storied rivalry against Korea?

With the Philippines taking the two-game series in the third window of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers in Clark last June, the Koreans sure are looking to bounce back.

Korea came up with fine performances in the Kaunas OQT led by naturalized player Ra Gun-A (formerly Ricardo Ratliffe) and young talents Lee Hyun-jung, Yeo Jun-seok, and Ha Yun-gi.

Top players in the Korean Basketball League (KBL) like Heo Hoon, Jang Jae-seok, and Kim Jong-kyu can also be called up in these next windows.

Coach Cho Sang-hyun is also back.

POT 7

Chinese Taipei

Gilas has the upper hand in this rivalry.

The last games between the teams saw the Filipinos winning 90-83 and 93-71 in the first round of the Asian qualifiers in the 2019 Fiba World Cup.

Chinese Taipei bared its fangs in its two-game series against Guam last week to catch the last bus and earn its spot in the continental showpiece, as well as in these qualifiers.

Spearheading the attack were Benson Lin, Ray Chen, and Kevin Hu, all of whom have stints in the CBA which has surely made this crew a dangerous one to draw against.

India

Kai Sotto and Princepal Singh

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño | Fiba.basketball

Basketball has seen a rise in India, and Princepal Singh made waes playing for the NBA G League Ignite team and suiting up for the Sacramento Kings in the NBA Summer League.

The last time Gilas met the Indians, it ended in a 99-65 win for the Filipinos in the 2015 Fiba Asia Cup in Changsha.

But a lot has changed since then, led by Serbian coach Veselin Matic who has turned the tides for the program and proved that India is no pushover.

Team captain Vishesh Bhriguvanshi has been leading the charge for the Indians, and will still be expected to play in the coming qualifiers.

Also expected to be back for India are Amjyot Singh Gill, Amritpal Singh, and 24-year-old forward Muin Bek Hafeez.

