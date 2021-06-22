A day after Clark bubble sweep, Gilas back in training

GILAS Pilipinas isn't resting on its laurels after sweeping the Clark bubble in the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers.

After taking the day off on Monday, the young Filipino crew have bucked down to work anew as it continues its trainings at Angeles University Foundation Gym.

Coach Tab Baldwin is wasting no time as the Philippines now prepares for the Fiba Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Belgrade.

Only 13 players are back on the court for Gilas, led by Dwight Ramos, Kai Sotto, and naturalized center Ange Kouame as they prepare for the tuneup game against China on Wednesday.

Carl Tamayo is still nursing a grade one left ankle sprain, while Javi Gomez de Liano will skip the next tournament as he recovers from his quadriceps injury.

Gilas is coming off an impressive 3-0 record in this stretch, topping Group A of the qualifiers to punch its spot in the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup in Indonesia come August.

The Philippine team is banking on that momentum as it fights for a spot to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics when it plays Serbia on July 1 and Dominican Republic on July 1, both Manila time.

