    Mon, May 11
    FIBA

    PH hosting path gets clearer as 2023 Fiba World Cup schedule confirmed

    by Reuben Terrado
    2 hours ago
    PHOTO: Fiba.basketball

    THE 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup is scheduled to take place from August 25 to September 10.

    The dates of the competition were confirmed following consultations with the Fiba Central Board and recommendations by the Fiba Competitions Commission.

    The competition website was also launched recently.

    The group stage of the tournament will be held in the Philippines, Indonesia, and Japan with the final phase to be held solely in the Philippines.

    Thirty-two teams will once again compete for the top prize in Fiba basketball, with the qualifying phase starting from November 2021 to February 2023 and 80 teams competing for the spots.

    The first window of qualification will begin from November 22 to 30, 2021.

    Spain will be the defending champion for 2023 after beating Argentina, 95-75, last year with Ricky Rubio winning the MVP.

      Rubio, Bogdan Bogdanovic of Serbia, Luis Scola of Argentina, Evan Fournier of France, and Marc Gasol of Spain were members of the All-Star Team.

      PHOTO: Fiba.basketball

