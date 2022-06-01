Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Here are the 15 players invited to Gilas Pilipinas training camp

    by randolph b. leongson
    A day ago
    Rhenz Abando James Spencer RJ Abarrientos Carl Tanayo Lebron Lopez
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño | UAAP Season 84 media team | NCAA

    THIRDY Ravena and Dwight Ramos banner the Gilas Pilipinas pool which is set to begin its training on Wednesday.

    Team manager Butch Antonio confirmed the 15 invitees as the Philippines begins its buildup for the third window of the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers and the 2022 Fiba Asia Cup in Indonesia, both scheduled this July.

    Naturalized center Ange Kouame lead the returnees for the pool where he is joined by William Navarro and Lebron Lopez, both members of the silver medal-winning team in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi.

      Also called back were Ateneo players SJ Belangel, Dave Ildefonso, and Geo Chiu, University of the Philippines forward Carl Tamayo, La Salle big man Justine Baltazar, and Far Eastern University shooter RJ Abarrientos.

      NCAA MVP Rhenz Abando from Letran lead the new faces in the pool . Other first-timers in the national seniors' team were UP's James Spencer, University of Santo Tomas' Sherwin Concepcion, and La Salle's Kevin Quiambao.

      Gilas Pilipinas

      Aside from the pair of July tournaments, Gilas is also preparing for a pair of tuneup games against Korea later this month in Anyang.

