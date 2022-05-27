Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Fri, May 27
    Basketball

    After Ginebra stint, Ken Holmqvist to play in Fiba 3x3 Manila Masters

    by spin.ph staff
    4 hours ago
    Ken Holmqvist
    Ken Holmqvist is set to take his act to 3x3.
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    TWO Filipino teams will try to protect home court as the 2022 Chooks-to-Go FIBA 3x3 World Tour Manila Masters tip off this weekend at Ayala Malls Manila Bay.

    Ken Holmqvist in Fiba 3x3 Manila Masters

    Mac Tallo leads Cebu Chooks as he pairs up with Zach Huang, Brandon Ramirez, and import Mike Nzeusseu while Manila Chooks will rely on Chico Lanete, Ken Holmqvist, Dennis Santos, and reinforcement Henry Iloka.

    Cebu will be in a tough Pool A against world No. 1 club Ub Huishan NE of Serbia and Zavkhan MMC Energy of Mongolia, while Manila is slotted in Pool D against Mongolian clubs Ulaanbaatar MMC Energy and Zaisan MMC Energy.

    Completing the 14-team field are Serbia’s Liman Huishan NE, Poland’s Warsaw Lotto, and India's Gurugram 3BL for Pool C; as well as Antwerp of Belgium and Sansar MMC Energy of Mongolia for Pool B.

    One last spot is up for grabs with the qualifying draw featuring Japan’s Yokohama, New Zealand’s Auckland and Australia’s Melbourne.

    Continue reading below ↓

    This will be the first time in seven years that the country will host a Masters club tournament after Manila Masters in 2015 saw the Dusan Bulut-led Novi Sad Al Wahda edged Calvin Abueva's Manila North in the Final.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Manila is also the second stop in this year's World Tour after Utsunomiya earlier this month.

      Cebu will also host another Masters in October before the World Tour Final in Abu Dhabi in December.

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Ken Holmqvist is set to take his act to 3x3.
      PHOTO: PBA Images

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again