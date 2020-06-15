FEU Tams captain Ken Tuffin set to play in New Zealand league

FILIPINO-New Zealander Ken Tuffin is set to play in the National Basketball League (NZNBL).

The 6-foot-5 sniper from Far Eastern University was selected in the seventh round of the 2020 NZNBL Draft last week by the Taranaki Mountainairs.

Tuffin, 23, averaged 6.6 points on a 38-percent shooting from threes, and 3.6 rebounds in 19 minutes of action last UAAP Season 82 where he served as the captain of the Tamaraws.

He still has one more playing year left in Morayta.

Tuffin was previously included in coach Chot Reyes' "23-for-2023" Gilas cadet list.

Also picked in the NZNBL Draft was former La Salle forward Taane Samuel, who the Manawatu Jets took in the fourth round.

The league will tip off the 2020 NBL Showdown on June 23.

