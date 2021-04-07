FEU's Joseph Nunag stays in New Zealand, signs with Franklin Bulls

FAR Eastern University guard Joseph Nunag is staying in New Zealand as he signed with the Franklin Bulls.

The team made the announcement Wednesday morning, with the Filipino-New Zealander continuing his development in the New Zealand National Basketball League (NZ NBL).

The 6-foot-2 slasher scored five points and grabbed five rebounds for the Taranaki Mountainairs in the 2020 season.

Nunag averaged 2.4 points and 1.3 rebounds in 7 minutes of action last UAAP Season 82 and was supposed to be an incoming senior for the Tamaraws this upcoming year.

He is the second FEU player to remain in the NZ NBL, with Ken Tuffin inking a deal with the Wellington Saints.

Nunag and Tuffin were teammates in Taranaki last season and made it to as far as the semifinals before losing to eventual runner-up Manawatu Jets.

The 2021 NZ NBL season is set to start on April 24, with Tuffin's Wellington facing off against the Otago Nuggets.