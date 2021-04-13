Fernandez urges VisMin, MPBL to learn from rise, and fall, of older leagues

RAMON Fernandez thinks that birth of more regional leagues bodes well for Philippine basketball as a whole since it gives aspiring players in the provinces the platform to make it big.

"The more, the merrier," the basketball great told Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday. "Mas mai-involve yung mga kabataan natin sa sports. Magiging healthy sila and some of them can pursue their studies through sports."

Fernandez, a commissioner of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), is elated to see more opportunities being presented by the creation of regional leagues such as the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL), the National Basketball League (NBL), and the newly formed Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup.

And he should know. After all, El Presidente was the founding commissioner of the defunct Metropolitan Basketball Association (MBA).

"That's a very welcome news for us, especially for me," said the four-time PBA MVP. "Every time I go to the provinces, I always encourage the LGUs, the leaders, and even the youth to get themselves in sports. You can never go wrong when you're in sports."

Fernandez, though, warned that officials of the said leagues should learn from history to avoid falling into the same traps that led to the demise of the MBA.

Despite gaining tremendous mass support and producing stars such as Rommel Adducul, John Ferriols, and Eddie Laure, and later on guys like Willie Miller, Dondon Hontiveros, and Reynel Hugnatan, the MBA only lasted from 1998 to 2002.

He added that the regional leagues should study on how the successful pro leagues like the NBA and the PBA have done to remain strong even after decades of existence.

"What they have to do is study and look at the NBA set-up and PBA set-up. Although they're two entirely different business models, they just have to look at that, yung organization kung paano na-set up para magpatuloy ang mga liga nila," he said.

But more than anything, it's the hope that these leagues provide to the youth which makes Fernandez all the more upbeat for the future of Philippine basketball.

"Welcome 'yan. The more leagues, the better. Mas busy ang kabataan natin and it will keep themselves healthy and away from drugs and other vices," he said.