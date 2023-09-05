Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Tue, Sep 5
    Basketball

    FCVBA selection bids to become first Asean 70-and-above champ

    FCVBA looking to make more history at Asean Veterans tournament
    by from the wires
    Just now
    fcvba terry que asean veterans basketball tournament
    Christian Standhardinger calls on fans to 'celebrate our athletes instead of tearing them down.'

    UNLIKE in past editions, the Filipino-Chinese Veterans Basketball Association (FCVBA) will be competing in only one age division but remains supremely confident it can extend its dominance and make history in the ASEAN Veterans Basketball Tournament.

    Having asserted their authority in all age categories of the annual event in the past, including the 40, 50, 60, and 65 divisions in numerous occasions, the Fil-Chinese cagers are as determined to become the first champion of the inaugural 70-and-above division that will be held in Semarang, Indonesia from Sept. 10 to 16.

    READ: Former PBA player Noli Banate proud to get four kids through college by driving jeepney

    Out to lead the FCVBA’s campaign are Rain or Shine co-team owner Terry Que and Jimi Lim with former PBA player Pol Herrera as the team’s reinforcement.

    Before the event took a break in 2020 due to the Covid pandemic, the team ruled the 65-and-above division after pulling off a 54-50 come-from-behind win over Hatyai in Chiang Mai, Thailand.

      “We hope to become the first champion of the 70-and-above just like what the association did in various categories in the past,” said the 73-year-old Que.

      Other members of the Ching Ka Lee-mentored team are Alfonso Kaw, Macario Co, Alberto To, James Chua, Reynaldo Chua, Charles Ong, Amang Santos, Johnson Lao, and former MICAA player from Cebu Zotico Tan.

      “Just like us, other players from various clubs in the region are happy with the return of the tournament,” added Que.

      The team leaves for Semarang this Saturday.

