    Basketball

    New 4-on-4, full-court fan-controlled basketball league set for launch

    by Associated Press
    2 hours ago
    Baron Davis
    Baron Davis is a co-owner of one of the teams.
    PHOTO: AP

    ATLANTA — A new fan-controlled basketball league is expected to begin play in February.

    Plans for a venture called Fan Controlled Hoops were unveiled Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time) by the creators of a similar league — Fan Controlled Football — which is entering its third season.

    There initially will be four teams in the new Atlanta-based basketball league, with two-time NBA All-Star Baron Davis as a co-owner of one of the clubs. The venture also brought in former National Basketball Players Association executive director Michele Roberts as a strategic advisor.

    What is Fan Controlled Hoops?

    The format will be 4-on-4, full-court, with real-time fan interactivity. It will be similar to the fan-controlled football venture, where fans can call offensive plays and vote on rules.

