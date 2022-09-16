New 4-on-4, full-court fan-controlled basketball league set for launch

ATLANTA — A new fan-controlled basketball league is expected to begin play in February.
Plans for a venture called Fan Controlled Hoops were unveiled Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time) by the creators of a similar league — Fan Controlled Football — which is entering its third season.
There initially will be four teams in the new Atlanta-based basketball league, with two-time NBA All-Star Baron Davis as a co-owner of one of the clubs. The venture also brought in former National Basketball Players Association executive director Michele Roberts as a strategic advisor.
What is Fan Controlled Hoops?
The format will be 4-on-4, full-court, with real-time fan interactivity. It will be similar to the fan-controlled football venture, where fans can call offensive plays and vote on rules.
We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.