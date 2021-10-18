Fit-again Ray Parks glad to make up for slow start in B.League

BOBBY Ray Parks sure was motivated to ball out as he faced Dwight Ramos for the first time in the Japan B.League this past weekend.

But Parks made it clear that this competitive fire stays on the court, saying, "It's brotherly competition" as his Nagoya Diamond Dolphins scored back-to-back wins over the Toyama Grouses.

"Definitely, I have love for him. He's up and coming for sure, a great player, and I'm just glad that we Filipinos have the opportunity to play basketball in such a great country here. We just want to represent our country the best way we could and represent you guys the best way we could."

Parks finally had his breakout games this weekend after playing limited minutes the previous week.

He fired 15 points on 3-of-6 from deep, alongside four rebounds, one assist, and one steal on Saturday, before upping his statline to 17 points, seven boards, four steals, and two dimes on Sunday as Nagoya swept the two-game series against Toyama and rise to an even 3-3 card.

PHOTO: Nagoya Diamond Dolphins

"I feel great," he said, showing no signs of the calf strain that slowed him down in the season's start.

"It's definitely a stepping stone we'll continue to build as a team. We'll continue to build trust, continue to build chemistry, and I appreciate coach for allowing me to play and my teammates for trusting me and believing in me. We got the job done and hopefully, continue to grow."

Parks aims to contribute more to the Diamond Dolphins this season.

"There's a lot of great competition over here in Japan. My teammates are great guys on and off the floor and they just make it easier to go into practice each day and get better and work hard," he said. "We want to continue building, hopefully make the city of Nagoya proud and represent in the B.League."

Parks meets a familiar face in Kiefer Ravena as Nagoya hosts surprise early leader Shiga Lakestars (5-1) this weekend.

