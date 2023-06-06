Bal David to conduct Flash Ballers Camp in two venues

COACHING and teaching remain the passion for Bal David.

After a one-season stint as mentor for the University of Santo Tomas Tigers in the UAAP, David continues to preach the game of basketball to the youth as he holds his annual Flash Ballers Camp starting next month.

Boys and girls ages 7-17 years old are all welcome to enroll in the summer camp to be held at the King’s Lending Court at Filinvest Marcos Highway starting on July.

A total of eight training sessions will be held for a minimum amount of P5,500 with free jersey shirt and basketball.

For those coming from the south side, the camp will be held at the Elizabeth Seton School BF Resort, Las Pinas on July 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 10, 12, and 14 (Saturday-M-W-F) from 8-10 a.m.

For those from the east side, training is at King’s Landing Basketball Court Filinvest East Homes, Cainta, Rizal on July 17, 19, 21, 22, 24, 26, 28 and 29 (M-W-F-Saturday) 8-10 a.m.

A star for University of Santo Tomas in the 90s, David is a two-time champion for Barangay Ginebra, where he played his entire PBA career from 1996-2005.

He will personally oversee the Flash Ballers Camp which has been running for several years now.