Evan Nelle, La Salle spoil Yuri Escueta's debut as San Beda coach

EVAN Nelle led La Salle to a 61-53 win over debuting San Beda on Sunday in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup in San Juan.

Nelle keyed the Green Archers' telling 11-1 run in the fourth quarter that flipped the game from a 45-44 deficit to a 55-46 lead with 2:52 left.

Nelle finished with 10 points, two rebounds, two assists, and two blocks against his former team as La Salle posted its second win in Group A.

"It was just gigil," said Nelle who recovered from a lackadaisical start to the game. "I was preparing for this game since I saw the schedule. I guess that was what took me out of rhythm sa simula."

The La Salle win spoiled the debut of newly appointed San Beda coach Yuri Escueta.

Michael Phillips paced the Green Archers with 14 points, 19 boards, and two blocks, CJ Austria came off the bench to pour 13 points, seven rebounds, and two dimes, and Joaqui Manuel added 11 points and six boards.

James Kwekuteye led the Red Lions with 10 points, three rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

The scores:

LA SALLE 63 - M. Phillips 14, Austria 13, Manuel 11, Nelle 10, Quiambao 3, Abadam 3, B. Phillips 3, Estacio 2, Escandor 2, Macalalag 0, Buensalida 0, Nwankwo 0, Cortez 0.

SAN BEDA 61 - Kwekuteye 10, Tagle 9, Andrada 6, Bahio 6, Gallego 5, Cuntapay 4, Cortez 3, Cometa 3, Tagala 2, Llanera 2, Payosing 2, Jopia 1, Sanchez 0, Alfaro 0, Visser 0.

Quarters: 5-8, 17-23, 42-37, 61-53.

