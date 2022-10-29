Ethan Alvano lights up for 26 as Wonju shocks Jeonju

ETHAN Alvano exploded for a season-best 26 points as Wonju DB Promy stunned Jeonju KCC Egis, 87-82, on Saturday in the 2022-23 KBL season at Jeonju Gymnasium.
Ethan Alvano KBL news
The Fil-Am guard shot 3-of-7 from distance, while also dishing out four assists, to go with a rebound and a steal to lead his side to the victory.
Dewan Hernandez provided support with his 17 points, eight boards, and four blocks, while Doo Kyung-min also made three treys for his 15 points and two boards.
Their efforts kept Wonju's four-game win streak going to improve to a 4-2 card.
Jeonju leaned on Heo Ung's 27 points and five assists in the defeat.
Ra Gun-A (Ricardo Ratliffe) also contributed 21 points and 15 rebounds, as Rondae Hollis-Jefferson was held to just 10 points and eight boards.
