Europe still the best way to go for Kai Sotto, says Eric Menk

A FORMER PBA MVP has chimed in on the raging debate on Kai Sotto's future.

Eric Menk boldly shared a piece of his mind on his Twitter account and was frank in his assessment on the 18-year-old center.

"Kai Sotto ain’t making it as an 'American' big. I said 2 years ago, he should go to Europe. I stand by that," he wrote.

Sotto's situation has been the talk of the town, with one side feeling that he should've stayed in the United States and focus on his campaign with Ignite in the NBA G League bubble, while the other championing his dedication to the Gilas Pilipinas program.

The 7-foot-3 center chose to head back to the Philippines to play for Gilas in the third window of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers, but with the Doha bubble being cancelled and once again re-scheduled for Clark, the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) decided that it's for the better of Sotto to head back to the US.

Menk, however, is harking back on Sotto's decision to continue his training in The Skill Factory in Atlanta while attracting offers from Europe.

Four clubs, namely Spanish teams Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Baskonia, and German squad Alba Berlin were back in 2019.

Those offers, however, were shunned as Sotto explored his options in US colleges.

He had recruitment trips in Kentucky, Georgia Tech, and Auburn, met coaches from DePaul, Georgia Tech, and Boston College, and was even in communication in University of Southern California.

Sotto eventually chose to stay in the US and committed to Ignite, starting his training back in September.

Without Sotto, the select team has since began its campaign inside the Orlando bubble as it currently holds a 2-0 record after winning its games against the Santa Cruz Warriors and the Oklahoma City Blue.

SBP officials stated that Sotto is expected to fly back and rejoin Ignite by next week, hoping to catch up in the bubble.