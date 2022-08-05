Enriquez, Casinillo stand tallest as NU shackles Adamson for third win

NATIONAL University put the clamps on Adamson in the payoff period to eke out a 63-57 win and stay immaculate in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup Friday in San Juan.

The Bulldogs went to their bread and butter defense, holding the Soaring Falcons to just nine points in the payoff period.

Steve Nash Enriquez produced 11 points, four steals, two rebounds, and two assists, as rookie LA Casinillo continued his impressive showing with 10 in the win.

"Nag-magic ata itong dalawa kaya siguro nakabalik kami," said coach Jeff Napa of his guards.

"We just stuck dun sa paniniwala namin na we just want to treat first in defense and the offense will come. Kahit ang daming mistakes, yung mga bata are raring na bawiin sa depensa."

NU was quick to respond after Jerom Lastimosa gave Adamson the 53-51 lead, retorting with 10 unanswered points to retake the 61-53 lead and just went on cruise control for the final three minutes of the game.

John Lloyd Clemente also got 10 points and four rebounds, as Senegalese brute Omar John had seven points, six boards, and four blocks in the Bulldogs' third straight win in Group A.

Lastimosa paced the Soaring Falcons with 23 points on 3-of-5 shooting from deep, to go with four rebounds and two assists.

It was Adamson's first loss after winning its first three assignments.

The Scores:

NU 63 -- Enriquez 11, Casinillo 10, Clemente 10, John 7, Malonzo 6, Mahinay 6, Minerva 5, Galinato 4, Manansala 2, Yu 2, Padrones 0, Palacielo 0, Tibayan 0, Ramos 0.

ADAMSON 57 -- Lastimosa 23, Manzano 8, V. Magbuhos 7, Hanapi 6, Sabandal 5, Torres 3, Colonia 2, Maata 2, W. Magbuhos 1, Barasi 0, Calisay 0, Yerro 0, Barcelona 0.

Quarters: 15-14, 31-24, 48-48, 63-57.

