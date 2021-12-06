Encho Serrano eyes PBA Draft after leading Delta to NBL title

ENCHO Serrano plans to put his name in the next PBA draft after winning the Finals MVP for the Pampanga Delta in the NBL.

What's next for Encho Serrano?

Serrano, 22, said he believes next year is the right time to apply for the PBA following his UAAP career with La Salle.

“Hopefully, sana, next year, makapag-ano [makapagpa-draft] na po,” Serrano told SPIN.ph.

“Iniisip ko lang ngayon kasi habang bata pa ako na alam ko sa sarili ko na kaya ko. Hindi ko sasayangin ‘yun and hopefully, sana magroon ng opportunity na umabot doon sa level na ‘yun,” said Serrano.

Serrano lifted the Delta to their second consecutive title, beating La Union in a sweep of the best-of-three finals. The former La Salle cager had 26 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, and three steals in Game Two where the Delta won, 98-69.

Serrano failed to complete his collegiate eligibility with La Salle, and, during the pandemic, opting to play for his home province in the NBL, a professional league for homegrown talents.

The Delta are owned by no less than Pampanga governor Dennis Pineda.

Serrano said he was also saddened that he was not able to finish his eligibility with La Salle. He even played for La Salle’s PBA D-League team briefly before the pandemic struck. He remains thankful though for the exposure he received from the Green Archers.

“Sobrang thankful pa din ako kasi nakapaglaro ako sa La Salle, sa dream school ko,” said Serrano. “Malungkot lang na hindi ko natapos doon. Sobrang thankful pa rin kasi nakalaro ako doon, nakakuha ng kumpiyansa, nakilala ako.”

As he moved on from La Salle, Serrano focused his attention with the Delta where he helped the team to a 9-1 win-loss record during the eliminations before sweeping all their playoff games including in the finals against the PAOwer.

Even with the overwhelming level of talent in the team, Serrano said he and his teammates worked hard every game to make sure that there’s no letup that led to the championship.

“Sobrang thankful ko. Matagal din akong hindi nakalaro. Sobrang saya ko dito at hindi naman basta basta ‘to. Pinaghirapan talaga namin ito ng mga teammates ko. Sa training, sobrang hirap ng pinapagawa sa amin pero lagi naming kinakaya. Nag-bunga ‘yung hirap namin,” said Serrano.

Playing for the Delta also meant he got an opportunity to be up close even more with Pineda, who is actually listed as the coach of the team but acts as such in games.

“For me, as a player, wala na akong masasabi. Binibigay niya lahat. Lahat ng kailangan mo, binibigay niya. ‘Yung tulong na kailangan mo, ibibigay niya. ‘Yung suporta niya na alam mong nandiyan siya, parang pagkasama mo siya, parang hindi siya governor. Sabi niya nga sa akin, ‘Ituring mo ako na tatay na kapag kasama mo ako, wag kang mahihiya kapag may problem ako.’ Pag may problema, lumalapit ako sa kanya. Sinasabi ko sa kanya ‘yung problema ko.”

As for the immediate future, Serrano is actually listed in the Basilan roster in the MPBL Invitational, but said it is also up to Pineda as to where his next move is.

“Kung matutuloy man ako, magre-ready pa din ako. Kung hindi man matuloy, pag-uusapan pa namin ni Gov. Sana matuloy para makatapak ako sa ibang level,” said Serrano.

