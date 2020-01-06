    View Today
    Encho Serrano thrills home fans in NBL debut as Pampanga rips Marikina

    ENCHO Serrano powered the Converge Pampanga Delta to a 100-73 win over the Marikina Best Shoemakers on Sunday in the resumption of the National Basketball League (NBL) Season 3 Black Arrow Express-President’s Cup at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando.

    The La Salle cager from Apalit entertained the home fans with his exploits after he scored 26 points and dished out five assists for the Delta to win their first game of the season in the league for homegrown talents.

    Jerome Tarucan had 24 points for Marikina but the Best Shoemakers were unable to withstand the Delta attack to fall to 0-2 in Group B of the first conference of Season 3.

    Meanwhile, Keanu Caballero scored a jumper with 1.8 seconds left to lift reigning champion Taguig Generals to a 73-72 win over the Muntinlupa Emeralds in their first game of their title defense.

    The Generals survived a scare in their first game since beating Pampanga in the Season 2 final after trailing by five, 72-67, on a reverse lay-up by Emeralds' Danny Diocampo with 1:43 left in the fourth.

    Arnold Danga had 19 points for the Emeralds, who fell to 0-2 after the gallant stand.

