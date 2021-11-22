Encho Serrano leads Pampanga to NBL finals with sweep of Taguig

ENCHO Serrano scored back-to-back triples in overtime as Pampanga edged Taguig, 112-108, to advance to the finals of the Chooks-to-Go NBL Chairman’s Cup 2021 at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga.

Serrano finished with 25 points, shooting 4 of 6 from threes. With Pampanga down by four points, the former La Salle cager hit two straight threes, the second one with 3:12 left to give the Delta a 107-105 lead.

Levi Hernandez had 13 points including a triple that further increased the gap to 110-105 on their way to the win, completing their comeback from 23 points down.

Rhanzelle Yong had 18 points and 15 rebounds, while MJ Garcia provided 16 points including a putback with 28.4 seconds left to send the game into overtime, 101-101.

The Delta swept the Generals in their best-of-three series after winning Game One, 108-102.

Encho Serrano leads all scorers.

PHOTO: NBL

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Dan Natividad had 22 points and 10 rebounds, hitting back-to-back baskets that allowed the Generals to move ahead, 59-36, in the second period, the biggest lead of the contest.

Mike Sampurna scored 19 points including a lay-up that pushed Taguig to a 101-99 lead only for Pampanga to answer with a putback by Garcia.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.