La Salle product Encho Serrano joins Pampanga Delta in NBL

LA Salle cager Encho Serrano will be playing amateur basketball with the Converge Pampanga Delta in the National Basketball League (NBL).

Pampanga coach Alan Trinidad confirmed the development as Serrano will be playing for his home province in the NBL, an amateur league for homegrown talents.

Serrano suited up for two seasons with the Green Archers including last year where he averaged 9.14 points, 3.43 rebounds, and 1.71 assists. A native of Apalit, Serrano was a product of the basketball program of the province headed by governor Dennis ‘Delta’ Pineda.

Trinidad said the inclusion of Serrano is part of the Delta’s bid to capture the NBL crown in Season 3 after losing to the Taguig Generals in the previous season.

The Delta will play their season opener on Sunday, 6 p.m. against the Marikina Best Shoe Makers at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando.

Trinidad said the team has won tune-up games against the National University Bullpups juniors team, the Bulacan Kuyas MPBL team, and Caloocan.