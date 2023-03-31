Emeralds Academy sweeps 14-under eliminations of NBL Youth

EMERALDS Acadamy completed a sweep of the 14-under eliminations of the National Basketball League (NBL) Youth 2023 Season First Conference after beating Hotshots Basketball, 79-73, at the Colegio de San Sebastian gym in Pampanga.

NBL Youth news

Earl Samuel Getalado had 13 points, eight rebounds, six assists, and three steals for Emeralds Academy to post an 8-0 sweep of the eliminations before going to the playoffs.

Neil Garcia had 15 points and seven rebounds, while Paul Adriane Enguio totaled 14 points and eight rebounds for Emeralds Academy.

In the 19-under, Jesus Is Lord College Foundation-Red Arc closed the eliminations with a 71-69 win over City of Santa Rosa Lions.

France Angeles had 13 points and six rebounds, while Karol Matias and Russel Ogana had 12 apiece for JILCF Red Arc to end the eliminations on top with a 6-1 win-loss record.

NAPPCO EZ Jersey Bruins defeated Caloocan Yengskivel, 111-104, with both teams now in a tie for third place with a 4-2 win-loss record behind Luib Jasper Emjay.