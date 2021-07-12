Emelia Vega to be inducted to WNBL's Legends Circle

EMELIA Vega will be one of the four individuals that will be inducted by the WNBL to its Legends Circle.

Vega will be enshrined in the league’s Hall of Fame rites during the 2021 season opening ceremony on July 17 for her accomplishments in Philippine women’s basketball.

16 years in the national team

A product of Adamson, Vega was one of the mainstays of the Philippine national team from 1991 to 2007 where she brought home one silver and six bronze medals in the Southeast Asian Games.

While playing for the national team, Vega was also appointed as assistant coach for Adamson immediately following the conclusion of her college career in 1995.

She then took over the Lady Falcons program in 1998 as the head coach where Vega helped the school won UAAP titles in 2003, 2004, 2009, and 2010.

Vega was also inducted into the university’s Sports Hall of Fame in 2011.

Vega is currently the coach of the Philippine Navy women’s basketball team, and an assistant coach for University of the Philippines women’s squad in the UAAP.

Aside from the Legends Circle, the WNBL will also be giving citations to Ever Bilena, Discovery Suites, Vivian Manila of WNCAA, former Women’s Philippine Basketball League (WPBL) commissioner Yeng Guiao, Bernie Atienza, and the BEST Center for their contributions to women’s basketball.

