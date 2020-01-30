Eloy Poligrates cleared of physical abuse charge by ex-girlfriend

CEBU CITY — Reigning PBA D-League MVP Eliud Poligrates can finally be able to focus on playing basketball again after his former girlfriend, Lucille Allosada Trazona, issued an affidavit clearing him of any wrongdoing.

Poligrates was arrested last January 13 after he was accused by Trazona of mauling her during an altercation in the parking lot of a convenience store.

However, Trazona has since changed her stance, saying that only a verbal argument ensued and that Poligrates did not physically harm her in any way.

“That I further attest that during the incident described above, we only had verbal argument and that there was no physical altercation between me and Eliud G. Poligrates and that I incurred no physical injuries in relation to the incident,” she said in the affidavit that Poligrates presented to Spin.ph.

Poligrates said he hopes the development will finally clear his name and pave the way for his return to Marinerong Pilipino, which is already preparing for the new D-League season on February 12.

The Poro native said team management specifically asked him to clear his name first before he will be able to play.

“Makaka-focus na uli ako sa basketball. I’m trying to prepare myself for the new season. I only have two weeks now to practice," he said. "The past few weeks have been very stressful and it feels like a thorn has finally been pulled out."