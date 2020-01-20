Eloy Poligrates keen to move on after being detained on abuse allegation

ELOY Poligrates is ready to move on and restart his basketball career after being detained last week on physical abuse claims by a former girlfriend.

In an interview with Jonas Panerio of SunStar Cebu, the 33-year-old guard from Poro said he is looking to leave this dark chapter of his life after his release from jail.

"I just want to go back to Manila and play basketball and save money. I want to make an effort and bounce back from this," he said in the report.

Poligrates was jailed after he allegedly physical abused his former girlfriend in a fight in a convenience store parking lot in Barangay Sta. Cruz last Tuesday.

The former PBA player was accused of violating R.A 9262 (Anti-Violence Against Women and Children Act of 2004), but the Cebu City Prosecutor's Office found no sufficient evidence on those complaints.

Poligrates said that the incident tainted his reputation, one he's looking to fix as he turns his focus back on the hardcourt.

"The allegations she made against me were very humiliating and it hurt my reputation a lot," said the MVP in the PBA D-League Foundation Cup last season.

"I just want everyone to know the truth, that I am a victim here as well. I hope they don’t immediately believe everything they read or pass judgment right away."

Poligrates is expected to rejoin Marinerong Pilipino for the upcoming 2020 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup.