El Presidente says Kai Sotto made right decision to head overseas

ONE of Philippine basketball's all-time greats believes that no matter where Kai Sotto goes, his decision to take his act overseas and chase his NBA dreams is already a good move in itself.

Ramon Fernandez gave his stamp of approval on the path taken by the 7-foot-3 center as he continues to prove his worth in the United States.

"Ang masasabi ko lang, tama yung ginawa niya na nagpunta siya sa States at doon siya nag-training," the four-time PBA MVP told Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday.

Fernandez, though, admitted that he's not really keeping tabs on Sotto's progress, saying he has focused on his new endeavors, especially now as a commissioner for the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), since retiring in 2004.

"Frankly, since nag-retire ako nung 1994, hindi na ako masyadong nagfa-follow ng basketball in general so hindi ko masyado nakikita yung mga atleta except for a few championship games na sumisilip ako," said the 19-time PBA champion, who is the league's all-time leader in points, rebounds, blocks, and minutes.

Still, El Presidente is happy to know that the 18-year-old Filipino prodigy is getting the opportunity to test himself against some of the best in the world, which he can only do overseas.

"As I said, tama yung ginawa niya. He should look for the highest level of competition abroad and he can only find that in the States or in Europe, especially now that he's growing in years. Tamang-tama yan," he said.

PHOTO: remyworkouts Instagram

Sotto's plans to play in the NBA G League fell through as he failed to suit up for team Ignite in the developmental league's bubble. His camp decided to mutually part ways with the select team.

Despite that setback, the son of former PBA player Ervin continues to hone his skills under the watch of his handlers East West Private and recently saw action in the Smith League Open Run.

Fernandez said he wished he got the same chance when he was still an up-and-coming talent out of University of San Carlos.

"When I was 18, I would've wanted to go to the States and train, pero hindi nga nasunod," he said.

At age 19, Fernandez eventually linked up with San Miguel Braves in the Manila Industrial and Commercial Athletic Association (MICAA), before transferring a year later to Komatsu Komets (later renamed Toyota Comets) and was a founding player for the team when the PBA opened shop in 1975.

That's why the 67-year-old great is happy to see Sotto get that chance to expose himself to elite competition internationally.

"Tama yung ginagawa niya," Fernandez said.